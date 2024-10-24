Trump's Bold Promise: Firing Special Counsel

In a bold move, Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump declared he would fire Special Counsel Jack Smith if elected. Smith is overseeing key federal probes into Trump's actions post-2020 election and potential classified document mishandling.

U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed Smith in November 2022 to ensure independent investigations. Trump's promise to dismiss Smith could abruptly conclude the ongoing cases.

Despite potential risks of impeachment, Trump remains confident that Republicans, controlling the U.S. House, would not pursue such actions. Current legal proceedings spotlight the tense landscape Trump navigates amid state-level charges unrelated to Smith's investigations.

(With inputs from agencies.)