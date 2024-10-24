Left Menu

Trump's Bold Promise: Firing Special Counsel

Donald Trump, a Republican presidential candidate, stated his intention to fire Special Counsel Jack Smith if elected. Smith is leading investigations into Trump's possible misconduct related to the 2020 election and classified documents. Trump believes dismissal won't lead to impeachment, provided Republicans maintain their majority.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-10-2024 21:06 IST | Created: 24-10-2024 21:06 IST
In a bold move, Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump declared he would fire Special Counsel Jack Smith if elected. Smith is overseeing key federal probes into Trump's actions post-2020 election and potential classified document mishandling.

U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed Smith in November 2022 to ensure independent investigations. Trump's promise to dismiss Smith could abruptly conclude the ongoing cases.

Despite potential risks of impeachment, Trump remains confident that Republicans, controlling the U.S. House, would not pursue such actions. Current legal proceedings spotlight the tense landscape Trump navigates amid state-level charges unrelated to Smith's investigations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

