Global Currency Shifts: Dollar Dips, Euro and Yen Rise Amid Market Speculation

The euro and Japanese yen appreciated on Thursday as the U.S. dollar's rally paused. Market dynamics were influenced by U.S. Federal Reserve and European Central Bank interest rate expectations. Political factors, such as Japan's impending election and expectations around Donald Trump, further influenced currency movements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-10-2024 21:27 IST | Created: 24-10-2024 21:27 IST
The euro and Japanese yen rallied on Thursday as the U.S. dollar's upward momentum waned, following a spike to a nearly three-month peak. This latest shift in global currency markets comes as data suggests the Federal Reserve may slow down its rate cuts.

U.S. weekly initial jobless claims decreased to 227,000, falling short of economists' 242,000 forecasts as continuing claims surged to a three-year high. The Federal Reserve is expected to overlook this month's rise due to Hurricane Helene's impact.

Simultaneously, market expectations have been recalibrated with a 96.5% likelihood of a 25 basis point cut at the Fed's November meeting, contrasting with prospects of significant rate cuts by the European Central Bank. The dollar has dipped against a basket of currencies amid anticipations of inflationary policies that might emerge from a possible Donald Trump victory.

