Supreme Court Demands Compliance in NCP Symbol Dispute

The Supreme Court on Thursday instructed the Ajit Pawar faction of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) to submit a fresh undertaking ensuring meticulous compliance with its directives regarding the use of the 'clock' symbol for the Maharashtra Assembly elections. This follows the court's March 19 decision permitting the faction to use the symbol under specific conditions, including issuing a public declaration that its use remains sub-judice and subject to outcomes of a challenge by Sharad Pawar's group.

The bench, consisting of Justices Surya Kant, Dipankar Datta, and Ujjal Bhuyan, issued a notice in response to an application from Sharad Pawar's camp alleging violations by Ajit Pawar's faction. Ajit Pawar's faction has been tasked with a response and an undertaking to adhere to previous orders throughout the election process. The court warned of initiating suo motu contempt if orders are breached, setting November 6 as the next hearing date.

Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, representing the Sharad Pawar faction, accused Ajit Pawar's group of failing to display necessary disclaimers on campaign materials. Conversely, senior advocate Balbir Singh, representing Ajit Pawar, denied any breach, affirming all campaign materials included the required disclaimers. The Election Commission recognized Ajit Pawar's faction as the real NCP, allotting them the 'clock' symbol based on legislative majority, while Sharad Pawar's faction was instructed to contest under the 'Nationalist Congress Party-Sharad Chandra Pawar' name and the 'man-blowing turha' symbol.

