Russia's Role in Middle East Peace Efforts

Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed concern about the Middle East conflict, highlighting Russia's commitment to fostering peaceful resolution conditions. Putin emphasized that Moscow aims to prevent conflict escalation, noting that no regional country desires a large-scale war.

Kazan | Updated: 24-10-2024 21:41 IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin has voiced concerns over the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, reiterating Russia's commitment to aiding peace efforts in the region. Addressing the situation on Thursday, Putin highlighted Russia's role in creating conditions conducive to settling these tensions.

Putin emphasized Moscow's desire to see the conflict abate, stressing the importance of avoiding further escalation. According to the Russian leader, the prospect of a 'big war' is not favored by any nation in the region.

This stance underscores a broader diplomatic strategy by Russia, aiming to position itself as a key player in fostering stability and peace in the volatile Middle Eastern landscape.

