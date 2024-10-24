Russia's Role in Middle East Peace Efforts

Russian President Vladimir Putin has voiced concerns over the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, reiterating Russia's commitment to aiding peace efforts in the region. Addressing the situation on Thursday, Putin highlighted Russia's role in creating conditions conducive to settling these tensions.

Putin emphasized Moscow's desire to see the conflict abate, stressing the importance of avoiding further escalation. According to the Russian leader, the prospect of a 'big war' is not favored by any nation in the region.

This stance underscores a broader diplomatic strategy by Russia, aiming to position itself as a key player in fostering stability and peace in the volatile Middle Eastern landscape.

