Governor Urges Peaceful Ram Navami Celebrations in West Bengal

West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose has issued a directive to the TMC government, urging them to take all necessary precautionary measures to ensure peaceful Ram Navami celebrations. The statement, released on Thursday, emphasized the importance of deploying adequate security forces across the state.

The governor's advice includes maintaining real-time communication with the Raj Bhavan regarding any unexpected incidents, ensuring the festivities proceed unhindered. Ram Navami is scheduled to be celebrated on April 6, marking a significant event for the state's Hindu community.

Governor Bose also appealed to all community members to uphold peace and social cohesion throughout the celebrations and beyond. The state government has been reminded of its duty to foster a harmonious atmosphere during this period.

(With inputs from agencies.)