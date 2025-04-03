Governor Urges Peaceful Ram Navami Celebrations in West Bengal
West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose has advised the TMC government to ensure a peaceful celebration of Ram Navami. He recommended deploying sufficient forces and urged constant communication with Raj Bhavan. Ram Navami is set for April 6, with the governor calling for societal harmony during the festivities.
- Country:
- India
West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose has issued a directive to the TMC government, urging them to take all necessary precautionary measures to ensure peaceful Ram Navami celebrations. The statement, released on Thursday, emphasized the importance of deploying adequate security forces across the state.
The governor's advice includes maintaining real-time communication with the Raj Bhavan regarding any unexpected incidents, ensuring the festivities proceed unhindered. Ram Navami is scheduled to be celebrated on April 6, marking a significant event for the state's Hindu community.
Governor Bose also appealed to all community members to uphold peace and social cohesion throughout the celebrations and beyond. The state government has been reminded of its duty to foster a harmonious atmosphere during this period.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Security Forces Foil IED Threats in Jammu and Kashmir
Security Forces' Major Breakthrough: 30 Naxalites Neutralized in Chhattisgarh
India is going to be Naxal-free by March 31, 2026: HM Amit Shah after 22 Naxals killed by security forces.
Security Forces' Major Offensive: A Blow Against Naxalism
At least 26 Naxals killed in encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district, four in Kanker: officials.