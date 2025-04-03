Left Menu

India Champions Diplomacy in Sports at the UN Games

India co-organizes the second United Nations Games, leading in chess and yoga to enhance diplomacy via sports. Ambassador Parvathaneni Harish highlights the unity and collaboration fostered through this event, anticipating cricket's inclusion. The Games, held in April-May 2025, nurture solidarity among global communities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | United Nations | Updated: 03-04-2025 10:51 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 10:51 IST
India is taking a leading role in the second edition of the United Nations Games, showcasing its strengths in chess and yoga. Organized to foster diplomacy and collaboration through sports, this annual tradition at the world body highlights unity among nations.

India's Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador Parvathaneni Harish, expressed his honor at co-organizing the event, emphasizing its spirit of international collaboration and unity. The UN Games, scheduled for April-May 2025, aim to further camaraderie, diplomacy, and collaboration.

While cricket is expected to feature in future editions, this year's Games include football, basketball, yoga, and more, engaging Permanent Missions and UN agencies to promote peace and solidarity globally.

