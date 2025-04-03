Left Menu

Mamata Banerjee Urges Peaceful Ram Navami Celebrations Amid Political Tensions

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee calls for peaceful Ram Navami celebrations, urging communities to ignore rumours. She criticizes the BJP's divisive tactics and warns against political manipulation. An FIR was lodged due to false claims of her resignation, and she addressed alliances between Left parties and the BJP.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 03-04-2025 12:30 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 12:30 IST
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee appealed to communities across the state to maintain peace during the upcoming Ram Navami festival. She urged residents not to fall prey to circulating rumours and to remain vigilant.

Banerjee criticized the BJP, referring to it as a "jumla" party focused on creating division based on religion. She emphasized the importance of following the teachings of figures like Ramakrishna and Vivekananda.

The Chief Minister also addressed false rumours regarding her resignation. An FIR was filed to counter misinformation allegedly spread through digital media, showcasing political tensions and alliances in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

