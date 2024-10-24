Dynastic Politics vs. Meritocracy Clash in Wayanad Bypoll
The BJP criticized Priyanka Gandhi's nomination for the Wayanad bypoll, accusing the Gandhi family of promoting dynastic politics and undermining meritocracy. Allegations of asset discrepancies were made against Priyanka Gandhi, questioning the validity of her poll affidavit. The Congress refuted these claims, demanding an apology.
- Country:
- India
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) launched a fierce critique against the Gandhi family, focusing on Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's candidacy in the Wayanad bypoll. The BJP contends this nomination exemplifies dynastic politics over meritocracy.
During a press conference, BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia highlighted alleged inconsistencies in Priyanka Gandhi's asset declarations in her election affidavit. He claims her disclosed assets fall below actual assessments, questioning possible rule bending for her property purchase in Shimla.
The Indian National Congress countered these accusations, asserting that party president Mallikarjun Kharge was present during Priyanka Gandhi's nomination process and demanded a retraction of the BJP's statements.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Suhas Subramanyam: A New Voice for Indian-Americans in US Congress
Congress Challenges Haryana Election Results Amid Controversy
Akhilesh Yadav Reassures SP-Congress Alliance Amidst By-Election Ticket Distribution
Haryana Power Tussle: BJP's Triumph Amidst Congress Blame Game
Congress Wrestles with Haryana Defeat: Analysis & Future Steps