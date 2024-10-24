Dynastic Politics vs. Meritocracy Clash in Wayanad Bypoll

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) launched a fierce critique against the Gandhi family, focusing on Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's candidacy in the Wayanad bypoll. The BJP contends this nomination exemplifies dynastic politics over meritocracy.

During a press conference, BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia highlighted alleged inconsistencies in Priyanka Gandhi's asset declarations in her election affidavit. He claims her disclosed assets fall below actual assessments, questioning possible rule bending for her property purchase in Shimla.

The Indian National Congress countered these accusations, asserting that party president Mallikarjun Kharge was present during Priyanka Gandhi's nomination process and demanded a retraction of the BJP's statements.

(With inputs from agencies.)