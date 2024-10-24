Tension Rises in Maharashtra: Maratha Activist Faces Death Threat

Security measures have been ramped up in Antarwali Sarati of Maharashtra's Jalna district, following a death threat against prominent Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange. The threat emerged on social media, attributed to an unidentified user named 'Bajaj Bisnovi Leader,' who claimed he would kill Jarange.

The village of Antarwali Sarati, known as the center of the ongoing Maratha quota movement led by Jarange, witnessed heightened security following this online threat, an official reported. Currently, Jarange is engaged in interviewing candidates for the upcoming assembly polls set for November 20.

Addressing the press about the death threat, Jarange declared his willingness to die for the Maratha cause but warned that any harm to him would not go unpunished by the community. He revealed that 40-50 aspirants from both the Maratha and Other Backward Classes (OBCs) had been interviewed, highlighting his candidacy plans in Maratha-dominated constituencies. He maintained that this balanced strategy was necessary to avoid inadvertently aiding political rivals.

