Congress Unveils Candidates for Maharashtra Assembly Polls

The Congress announced its first list of candidates for the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections, featuring prominent leaders including Nana Patole and Prithviraj Chavan. As the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance strategizes its seat distribution, the ruling Mahayuti alliance led by Shiv Sena, BJP, and NCP prepares for the November 20 polls.

Updated: 24-10-2024 21:58 IST
The Congress has released its first slate of 48 candidates for Maharashtra's Assembly elections. Key figures like state unit chief Nana Patole from Sakoli and former chief minister Prithviraj Chavan from Karad South are among those contesting.

Significant entries in this list include former ministers such as Nitin Raut in Nagpur North and Balasaheb Thorat from Sangamner, with other noted candidates like Jyoti Eknath Gaikwad and the Deshmukh brothers, Amit and Dheeraj, from Latur.

This announcement follows the Maha Vikas Aghadi's decision to contest 85 seats each, with ongoing discussions on the remainder. The MVA alliance is focused on a collective strategy to challenge the ruling Mahayuti bloc in the November 20 elections.

