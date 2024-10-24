Russian President Vladimir Putin closed the BRICS summit in Kazan, lauding the bloc's role as a global counterweight to the West. The summit included leaders from 36 countries, showcasing the failure of Western attempts to isolate Russia over its Ukraine actions.

Key discussions revolved around the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres's call for 'a just peace', aligning with the UN Charter and international law. Notably, the summit marked Guterres's first visit to Russia in over two years.

Financial cooperation deepening, alternatives to Western-dominated systems, and BRICS expansion were featured topics. Putin accuses the West of using 'perverse methods,' intensifying conflicts like Ukraine. State media praised the summit as a major foreign policy success for Russia, emphasizing BRICS's growing global influence.

(With inputs from agencies.)