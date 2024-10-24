BRICS Summit: A Global Shift in Economic Power
The BRICS summit in Kazan, attended by leaders from 36 nations, highlighted the bloc's opposition to Western economic dominance. Russian President Vladimir Putin praised BRICS as a counterbalance to Western influence, while discussions included conflicts like Ukraine and expansion of financial cooperation among member nations.
- Country:
- Russian Federation
Russian President Vladimir Putin closed the BRICS summit in Kazan, lauding the bloc's role as a global counterweight to the West. The summit included leaders from 36 countries, showcasing the failure of Western attempts to isolate Russia over its Ukraine actions.
Key discussions revolved around the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres's call for 'a just peace', aligning with the UN Charter and international law. Notably, the summit marked Guterres's first visit to Russia in over two years.
Financial cooperation deepening, alternatives to Western-dominated systems, and BRICS expansion were featured topics. Putin accuses the West of using 'perverse methods,' intensifying conflicts like Ukraine. State media praised the summit as a major foreign policy success for Russia, emphasizing BRICS's growing global influence.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Today's global economy is more integrated than ever before, says RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das.
BRICS Nations Surge Ahead in Global Economy
Global Economy at a Crossroads: IMF Warns of Slow Growth and High Debt
BRICS Leaders Highlight Sanctions' Impact on Global Economy
Trump's Potential Return: Impact on Global Economy and Geopolitics