Democrats Intensify Border Security Stance in 2024 Campaign Drive

In a strategic pivot, Democratic congressional candidates are emphasizing border security in the run-up to the 2024 election, responding to voter preferences that traditionally favor Republican rhetoric on immigration.

Recent data from the Wesleyan Media Project highlights a spike in Democratic TV ads addressing immigration, growing from 3% in the 2022 campaign's final weeks to nearly 15%. This comes amidst reports of a public perception that U.S. immigration policy is off track, as indicated by a recent Reuters/Ipsos poll.

While Democrats align more closely with previous Republican stances on border enforcement, some within their ranks, including immigration advocates, express concern over adopting a fear-based narrative.

(With inputs from agencies.)