Democrats Intensify Border Security Stance in 2024 Campaign Drive
In the final weeks of the 2024 campaign, Democratic congressional candidates have shifted their focus to immigration and border security in response to voter preferences and Republican criticisms. New ad data shows increased Democratic messaging on this issue, with both parties linking immigration to their broader political brand identities.
In a strategic pivot, Democratic congressional candidates are emphasizing border security in the run-up to the 2024 election, responding to voter preferences that traditionally favor Republican rhetoric on immigration.
Recent data from the Wesleyan Media Project highlights a spike in Democratic TV ads addressing immigration, growing from 3% in the 2022 campaign's final weeks to nearly 15%. This comes amidst reports of a public perception that U.S. immigration policy is off track, as indicated by a recent Reuters/Ipsos poll.
While Democrats align more closely with previous Republican stances on border enforcement, some within their ranks, including immigration advocates, express concern over adopting a fear-based narrative.
