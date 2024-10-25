JMM Reveals Fifth Candidate List for Upcoming Jharkhand Elections

The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) has announced its fifth list of candidates for the upcoming Jharkhand legislative assembly elections. The polls are scheduled to take place in two phases, on November 13 and 20, according to a press release by the party on Friday.

Among the notable names, former state BJP vice president Lois Marandi will contest from Jama, a constituency located 16 kilometers from the district headquarters in Dumka. The Jama seat is reserved for the scheduled caste community. JMM General Secretary Vinod Kumar Pandey confirmed the nominations, adding that the party's candidates for other constituencies would be announced soon.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren, after filing his nomination, criticized Assam CM and BJP's assembly election co-in-charge Himanta Biswa Sarma, labeling him a 'Pravaasi' CM. Soren emphasized the transitory presence of BJP leaders during the election period. Meanwhile, Kalpana Soren, Hemant Soren's spouse, has entered the race from the Gandey constituency, where she is the current representative.

Prior to this, on October 23, JMM released its initial list of 35 candidates. The assembly elections will culminate with vote counting set for November 23.

