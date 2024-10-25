Akhilesh Yadav Predicts 'Historic' BJP Defeat in UP Bypolls

Exuding optimism, Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav confidently claimed that the Samajwadi Party would achieve a notable victory in the Uttar Pradesh bypolls. Speaking in Mainpuri, the former chief minister highlighted the alliance strategy, predicting a historic defeat for the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party.

Yadav underscored the unity between the Samajwadi Party and Congress under the INDIA bloc. He stated that not only are they aiming for success in the bypolls, but also in the 2027 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections. According to Yadav, joint candidates will contest all nine seats using the Samajwadi Party's election symbol, the 'cycle'.

The Election Commission has declared by-polls for nine of the ten vacant assembly seats scheduled for November 13, excluding Milkipur in the Ayodhya district. Constituencies like Meerapur, Kundarki, Khair, Karhal, Phulpur, and Katehari are among those included in the bypoll, with the vote count occurring on November 23.

