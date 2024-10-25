Battle of Baramati: Ajit Pawar vs Nephew Yugendra in High-Stakes Political Duel

In a high-profile electoral contest, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and NCP president Ajit Pawar is set to face his nephew, Yugendra Pawar, in Baramati. The rivalry comes as Ajit expresses confidence in voters who have supported him consistently.

This dramatic political face-off follows the candidacy announcement of 32-year-old Yugendra by rival NCP faction led by Sharad Pawar. Elections will be held on November 20, setting the stage for intense competition.

Ajit Pawar emphasized past achievements and loyalty from Baramati's voters, while coalition discussions continue on seat sharing within Mahayuti alliance. Ajit's faith in his constituency remains strong amid electoral dynamics.

