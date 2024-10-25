Left Menu

Battle of Baramati: Ajit Pawar vs Nephew Yugendra in High-Stakes Political Duel

Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar faces off against nephew Yugendra Pawar for Baramati's seat. The contest, involving the rival NCP factions, highlights enduring support for Ajit. With elections on November 20, the Mahayuti coalition negotiates seat sharing, while Baramati locals' trust remains pivotal for Ajit's campaign.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 25-10-2024 19:18 IST | Created: 25-10-2024 19:18 IST
Ajit Pawar
  • Country:
  • India

In a high-profile electoral contest, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and NCP president Ajit Pawar is set to face his nephew, Yugendra Pawar, in Baramati. The rivalry comes as Ajit expresses confidence in voters who have supported him consistently.

This dramatic political face-off follows the candidacy announcement of 32-year-old Yugendra by rival NCP faction led by Sharad Pawar. Elections will be held on November 20, setting the stage for intense competition.

Ajit Pawar emphasized past achievements and loyalty from Baramati's voters, while coalition discussions continue on seat sharing within Mahayuti alliance. Ajit's faith in his constituency remains strong amid electoral dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

