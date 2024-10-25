Left Menu

Rajasthan CM Advocates for Farmer Welfare Amid Bypoll Campaign

Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma highlights Rajasthan government's farmer welfare schemes and criticizes past Congress policies at a public meeting. He promises MSP procurement, legal action against past paper leak culprits, and youth employment. Sharma urges support for BJP candidate Revant Ram Danga in upcoming bypolls.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 25-10-2024 20:34 IST | Created: 25-10-2024 20:34 IST
Bhajan Lal Sharma
  • Country:
  • India

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma reaffirmed his government's dedication to tackling challenges faced by farmers during a public meeting in Khinvsar on Friday.

Addressing the crowd in support of the BJP candidate for the bypolls, Sharma criticized the previous Congress government for reneging on promises to farmers in Haryana, particularly around the Yamuna Water Agreement.

Sharma detailed the current administration's efforts to support farmers, including raised MSP through the Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme, initiatives under the Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project, and a commitment to procuring moong at MSP.

Sharma also condemned the paper leak incidents under the former government, vowing stringent action and promising the creation of four lakh jobs within four years.

The chief minister called on voters to back BJP candidate Revant Ram Danga in the bypolls scheduled for November 13, with results to be announced on November 23 across several Rajasthan districts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

