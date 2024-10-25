Left Menu

BSP Asserts Representation in UP Bypolls

The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) announced candidates for the upcoming bypolls in Uttar Pradesh, including the Khair seat with Pahal Singh as its choice. This decision follows the BSP's tradition of equitable representation. The BJP, SP, and BSP vie for dominance in the region.

In a strategic move, Mayawati's Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) unveiled its candidate roster for the Khair assembly seat in the forthcoming Uttar Pradesh by-elections set for November 13. Amongst them is Pahal Singh, a Dalit and retired health officer, representing Khair, a seat designated for Scheduled Caste candidates in Aligarh district.

The announcement, coinciding with the deadline for filing nominations, highlights BSP's commitment to the principle of proportional representation: 'jiski jitni sankhya bhari, uski utni hissedari'. As the political landscape heats up, the BSP has also declared other candidates across various seats including Amit Verma and Jitendra Kumar Singh.

Amidst a competitive field, the BJP has presented four OBC candidates, while SP has opted for three. The contest includes a mix of upper caste and Muslim candidates, reflecting the parties' diverse strategies. The Congress refrained from contesting to support ally SP, following electoral shifts after recent parliamentary elections. Results are anticipated on November 23.

