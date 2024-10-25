Left Menu

Resilient Allies: UK's Post-Election Confidence in US-UK Relations

Finance Minister Rachel Reeves expressed confidence in the enduring strength of the US-UK alliance, irrespective of the 2024 US election outcome. Speaking at IMF and World Bank meetings, she stressed ongoing trade discussions and highlighted joint efforts to tackle pressing economic issues like the cost-of-living crisis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-10-2024 22:08 IST | Created: 25-10-2024 22:08 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

British Finance Minister Rachel Reeves has expressed confidence in the steadfast alliance between the United States and the United Kingdom, regardless of the outcome of the forthcoming U.S. presidential election.

In an interview during the International Monetary Fund and World Bank annual meetings in Washington, Reeves underscored the shared history of cooperation between the UK and both former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris.

While acknowledging the pause in trade talks post-Brexit, Reeves emphasized the importance of the U.S. as the UK's top export market and highlighted continued collaboration on defense and security within the Five Eyes alliance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

