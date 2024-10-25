Resilient Allies: UK's Post-Election Confidence in US-UK Relations

British Finance Minister Rachel Reeves has expressed confidence in the steadfast alliance between the United States and the United Kingdom, regardless of the outcome of the forthcoming U.S. presidential election.

In an interview during the International Monetary Fund and World Bank annual meetings in Washington, Reeves underscored the shared history of cooperation between the UK and both former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris.

While acknowledging the pause in trade talks post-Brexit, Reeves emphasized the importance of the U.S. as the UK's top export market and highlighted continued collaboration on defense and security within the Five Eyes alliance.

