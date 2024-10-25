Political Tensions in Jharkhand: Irfan Ansari's Controversial Remarks Stir Uproar

The Jharkhand BJP lodged a formal complaint with the Election Commission on Friday against Irfan Ansari, a Congress minister in the state. The complaint pertains to alleged derogatory comments made by Ansari about BJP leader Sita Soren during the election campaign.

The BJP argues that Ansari's remarks were insulting to both the tribal community and widows, leading to their appeal for Ansari's disqualification from filing his nomination and the initiation of a criminal case against him. Soren, running for the Jamtara assembly constituency, shared a video of the said remarks online, calling for an apology from Ansari.

Reacting to the situation, Jharkhand BJP president Babulal Marandi demanded the chief minister expel Ansari from the JMM-led coalition. However, Ansari refuted the allegations, suggesting the video was fabricated, and announced plans to counter with legal action against both the BJP and Soren.

