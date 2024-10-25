Amarinder Singh Criticizes Tardy Paddy Procurement in Punjab

BJP leader Amarinder Singh has launched a scathing critique of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann over the state's sluggish paddy procurement process. Singh accused Mann of neglecting the farmers, who are currently facing significant hardships due to the delayed lifting of paddy from the mandis.

During a visit to the Khanna grain market, Singh expressed his disappointment with the Mann-led AAP government, emphasizing that the current administration should ensure smooth paddy procurement, as it was under his previous tenure as chief minister.

Meanwhile, AAP leader Harpal Singh Cheema defended the state government, blaming the Centre for not addressing the concerns of farmers, millers, and commission agents, leading to the current crisis. The situation remains tense as stakeholders await resolutions to their demands.

