Lula's Health Scare Alters Global Summit Plans
Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva cancels UN summits COP16 in Colombia and COP29 in Azerbaijan due to medical advice after a head injury. Lula suffered trauma to the back of his head, requiring stitches and resulting in a brain hemorrhage but remains stable.
Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has been advised by medical experts to cancel his participation in the United Nations COP16 summit in Colombia and COP29 in Azerbaijan following a recent head injury.
Lula underwent medical evaluations that revealed a stable condition after a fall, which caused a trauma that led to a small brain hemorrhage. His office initially announced that he would skip COP16, and later confirmed his absence from COP29 as well.
Additionally, Lula had already canceled a planned visit to Russia for a BRICS summit. He remains active in his duties in Brasilia and is scheduled for further medical tests within five days.
