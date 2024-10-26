Left Menu

Kartikey Chouhan's Fiery Rebuttal: A Political Clash with Digvijaya Singh

Kartikey Chouhan, son of Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, has criticized senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh after he suggested Kartikey should be cautious with political remarks. The exchange followed Kartikey's viral speech at a rally in Budhni, where he warned of consequences if BJP lost.

Updated: 26-10-2024 08:52 IST | Created: 26-10-2024 08:52 IST
Kartikey Chouhan, son of Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, has launched a sharp critique of Congress stalwart Digvijaya Singh. The verbal clash ensued after Singh suggested Kartikey should exercise prudence with his political comments.

The advice followed a speech by Kartikey that gained traction on social media, during which he cautioned that Budhni would suffer if the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) were to lose in the upcoming bypoll. Singh advised him to emulate his father and steer clear of fear-inducing statements.

In a retort, Kartikey expressed respect for Singh's experience but accused him of fearmongering. The bypoll, necessitated by Shivraj Singh Chouhan's resignation as MLA, is set for November, and Kartikey's name was circulated as a potential candidate before the party chose Ramakant Bhrargava.

(With inputs from agencies.)

