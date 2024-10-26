Diplomatic Tensions Rise as NIA Awaits Nijjar's Death Certificate

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is still awaiting the death certificate of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a Khalistani terrorist who was killed outside a Gurdwara in Surrey last June, NIA sources have revealed. The NIA's request for the document has yet to be fulfilled, amid ongoing inquiries from the Canadian government regarding the reasons behind this request.

Nijjar, a Canadian citizen designated as a terrorist by the NIA in 2020, has become a flashpoint in strained relations between India and Canada. Diplomatic tensions escalated after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau alleged in Parliament last year that India had a role in Nijjar's killing, claims India has categorically denied as 'absurd' and 'motivated'.

Trudeau later acknowledged that his government only possessed intelligence—rather than concrete evidence—of India's involvement. Meanwhile, investigations continue into another designated terrorist, Gurpatwant Singh Pannu, with the NIA seizing properties linked to him. Pannu, who holds both American and Canadian citizenship, has several properties in Chandigarh and Amritsar connected to his activities.

