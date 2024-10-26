Left Menu

Diplomatic Tensions Rise as NIA Awaits Nijjar's Death Certificate

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is yet to receive the death certificate of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, who was killed in Canada. Diplomatic tensions have heightened between India and Canada over the issue, with ongoing investigations into designated terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannu's activities adding to the strain.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-10-2024 09:43 IST | Created: 26-10-2024 09:43 IST
Hardeep Singh Nijjar (Image Credit: NIA website). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is still awaiting the death certificate of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a Khalistani terrorist who was killed outside a Gurdwara in Surrey last June, NIA sources have revealed. The NIA's request for the document has yet to be fulfilled, amid ongoing inquiries from the Canadian government regarding the reasons behind this request.

Nijjar, a Canadian citizen designated as a terrorist by the NIA in 2020, has become a flashpoint in strained relations between India and Canada. Diplomatic tensions escalated after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau alleged in Parliament last year that India had a role in Nijjar's killing, claims India has categorically denied as 'absurd' and 'motivated'.

Trudeau later acknowledged that his government only possessed intelligence—rather than concrete evidence—of India's involvement. Meanwhile, investigations continue into another designated terrorist, Gurpatwant Singh Pannu, with the NIA seizing properties linked to him. Pannu, who holds both American and Canadian citizenship, has several properties in Chandigarh and Amritsar connected to his activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

