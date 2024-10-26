TDP Launches Membership Drive with Health Insurance Perks

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) launched its membership drive on Saturday, with a high-profile start initiated by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, who officially became a member by paying Rs 100.

Following Naidu's lead, Palla Srinivasa Rao, president of the TDP's Andhra Pradesh unit, also took membership, signaling robust participation from party leadership.

As an added benefit, TDP sources reveal that party members will be eligible for health insurance coverage reaching up to Rs 5 lakh, enhancing the appeal of the membership drive.

