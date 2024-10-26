Kerala CM Under Fire Amid Horse-Trading Allegations

The Opposition Congress has launched an attack against Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, accusing him of failing to investigate serious horse-trading allegations involving ruling LDF MLA Thomas K Thomas. Despite being aware of the allegations, Vijayan has not ordered any inquiry, drawing criticism from the Congress party.

Leader of Opposition in the Assembly, V D Satheesan, accused Vijayan of operating under the influence of the Sangh Parivar and serving its interests. He claimed the Chief Minister is concerned about ongoing investigations by Central agencies, prompting covert actions like dispatching a state police officer to negotiate with RSS leaders.

These allegations come amid reports that Thomas K Thomas had offered substantial sums to entice two other Left legislators to join the Ajit Pawar-led NCP, a BJP ally, as part of a strategy to secure a Cabinet position. This incident sparked contention, with the Congress demanding accountability from the Chief Minister.

(With inputs from agencies.)