Maharashtra BJP Prepares for Polls Amid Mahayuti Seat Talks

Maharashtra BJP president Chandrashekhar Bawankule announced that talks continue with Mahayuti allies over seat allocation for upcoming state assembly polls. The BJP plans to release a second candidate list soon. Bawankule criticized the opposition, claiming the Mahayuti alliance has a stronger development agenda.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 26-10-2024 15:43 IST | Created: 26-10-2024 15:43 IST
Maharashtra's political landscape is abuzz as BJP president Chandrashekhar Bawankule revealed ongoing negotiations within the Mahayuti alliance concerning seat distribution for the approaching state assembly elections.

The BJP, alongside its allies, is gearing up to release additional lists of candidates. Bawankule expressed confidence in the alliance's unity, asserting that discussions about seven to eight seats are continuing in a family-like spirit.

Meanwhile, Bawankule took a swipe at the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi's strategy, criticizing their lack of a development-focused agenda. He emphasized that the Mahayuti coalition will have a clear vision for progress in contrast.

(With inputs from agencies.)

