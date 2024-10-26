BJP's Winning Promise in Western Maharashtra

Pune MP Murlidhar Mohol has declared that the BJP is poised to secure over 42 seats out of 58 in Western Maharashtra during the forthcoming assembly elections.

Historically dominated by Congress, this region has seen its political dynamics change with the rise of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) in 1999, under the influence of local powerhouses.

Mohol emphasized BJP's commitment during the party's tenure in granting the Maratha community reservation, contrasting it with Sharad Pawar's tenure as Chief Minister, claiming he failed to address this critical issue.

