The Final Countdown: A Tight Race to the White House

As Election Day looms just a week away, Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump are in a fierce battle for the presidency. Both candidates are locked in a statistical tie in numerous polls, making it one of the closest races in recent history.

The latest national polls from CNN and the New York Times show an even split among likely voters, with each candidate receiving 47-48% support. This deadlock is mirrored across critical swing states including Georgia, Michigan, and Pennsylvania, where their campaigns are concentrating efforts.

Harris emphasizes reproductive rights to attract female voters, while Trump focuses on anti-migration rhetoric. As they close their campaigns, each candidate aims to secure the necessary 270 electoral votes to claim the presidency.

