BJP Announces Second Set of Candidates for Maharashtra Assembly Polls

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has announced its second set of 22 candidates for the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections, slated for November 20. Among those named, Ram Bhadane is set to contest from Dhule Rural, and Chainsukh Madanlal Sancheti from Malkapur. Several other key candidates have also been confirmed.

On the initial list, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is running from Nagpur South West, while Chandrashekhar Krishnarao Bawankule, the state BJP president, will contest from Kamthi. Minister Girish Mahajan, Sudhir Mungantiwar, Sreejaya Ashok Chavan, and others are also in the fray, representing various urban and rural constituencies.

Recently, a crucial strategy meeting convened in Delhi featured the BJP's top brass, including Home Minister Amit Shah, as well as alliance leaders from the Mahayuti coalition. Stakeholders deliberated on seat-sharing plans, with potential seat swaps among BJP, NCP, and Shiv Sena factions to resolve disputes. Final arrangements are anticipated imminently with an impending meeting in Mumbai.

(With inputs from agencies.)