Left Menu

BJP Announces Second Set of Candidates for Maharashtra Assembly Polls

The Bharatiya Janata Party releases its second list of candidates for the Maharashtra Assembly elections scheduled for November 20. Key contenders include Deputy CM Fadnavis, set to compete from Nagpur South West, and State BJP President Chandrashekhar Bawankule, vying for Kamthi. Preparation meetings continue as seat allocations are finalized.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-10-2024 18:49 IST | Created: 26-10-2024 18:49 IST
BJP Announces Second Set of Candidates for Maharashtra Assembly Polls
BJP CEC meeting on Maharashtra Assembly Elections (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has announced its second set of 22 candidates for the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections, slated for November 20. Among those named, Ram Bhadane is set to contest from Dhule Rural, and Chainsukh Madanlal Sancheti from Malkapur. Several other key candidates have also been confirmed.

On the initial list, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is running from Nagpur South West, while Chandrashekhar Krishnarao Bawankule, the state BJP president, will contest from Kamthi. Minister Girish Mahajan, Sudhir Mungantiwar, Sreejaya Ashok Chavan, and others are also in the fray, representing various urban and rural constituencies.

Recently, a crucial strategy meeting convened in Delhi featured the BJP's top brass, including Home Minister Amit Shah, as well as alliance leaders from the Mahayuti coalition. Stakeholders deliberated on seat-sharing plans, with potential seat swaps among BJP, NCP, and Shiv Sena factions to resolve disputes. Final arrangements are anticipated imminently with an impending meeting in Mumbai.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Royal Visit Highlights Commonwealth's Uneasy Past

Royal Visit Highlights Commonwealth's Uneasy Past

 Samoa
2
Escalating Tensions: Israel Strikes Back at Iran

Escalating Tensions: Israel Strikes Back at Iran

 Global
3
Israel Operation Against Iran: U.S. Notified

Israel Operation Against Iran: U.S. Notified

 United States
4
Lula's Health Scare Alters Global Summit Plans

Lula's Health Scare Alters Global Summit Plans

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024