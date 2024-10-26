BJP Alleges Priyanka Gandhi's Asset Non-Disclosure in Wayanad Bypoll
The BJP has accused Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra of failing to disclose complete information regarding her and her husband Robert Vadra’s assets in her affidavit for the Wayanad bypoll. The BJP claims this omission violates a Supreme Court directive, demanding full financial transparency from poll candidates.
- Country:
- India
In a sharp critique, the BJP has alleged that Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra did not fully disclose her and her husband Robert Vadra's assets while filing her affidavit for the upcoming Lok Sabha bypoll in Kerala's Wayanad.
BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia stated that Gandhi's move flouts a Supreme Court directive mandating electoral candidates to provide complete disclosure of their financial holdings, including those of their spouses and dependents. He emphasized that adherence to this directive is crucial and non-compliance should result in disqualification.
The BJP's critique arrives just ahead of the nomination scrutiny set for October 28. Allegations include omissions in Gandhi's affidavit concerning her stakes in specific companies linked to the National Herald and discrepancies in listing Vadra's firms, intending to portray a broader narrative of alleged financial misconduct by the Gandhi family.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
BJP Triumphs in Haryana with New Leadership
Historic Swearing-In for Haryana's BJP Government: A New Era Begins
Kharge Accuses BJP of Terror Links Amidst Modi's Naxal Slur
Nayab Singh Saini to Be Sworn In as Haryana Chief Minister Amidst BJP Support
BJP's Victory in Haryana: Congress Labeled 'Parasite Party'