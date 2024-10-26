BJP Alleges Priyanka Gandhi's Asset Non-Disclosure in Wayanad Bypoll

In a sharp critique, the BJP has alleged that Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra did not fully disclose her and her husband Robert Vadra's assets while filing her affidavit for the upcoming Lok Sabha bypoll in Kerala's Wayanad.

BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia stated that Gandhi's move flouts a Supreme Court directive mandating electoral candidates to provide complete disclosure of their financial holdings, including those of their spouses and dependents. He emphasized that adherence to this directive is crucial and non-compliance should result in disqualification.

The BJP's critique arrives just ahead of the nomination scrutiny set for October 28. Allegations include omissions in Gandhi's affidavit concerning her stakes in specific companies linked to the National Herald and discrepancies in listing Vadra's firms, intending to portray a broader narrative of alleged financial misconduct by the Gandhi family.

