Maha Vikas Aghadi Faces Internal Turmoil Ahead of Maharashtra Polls

As the Maharashtra assembly election deadline for filing nominations approaches, Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) constituents—Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and NCP (SP)—are entangled in internal disagreements regarding seat allocation.

Despite proposing a plan to contest 85 seats each, senior Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat floated a '90-90-90' seat distribution strategy, exacerbating the alliance's predicament.

While Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut urged unity under 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas,' BJP and its allies also face seat-sharing challenges, suggesting strategic overlaps.

(With inputs from agencies.)