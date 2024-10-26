Left Menu

Maha Vikas Aghadi Faces Internal Turmoil Ahead of Maharashtra Polls

Maha Vikas Aghadi coalition members Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and NCP (SP) are struggling to finalize their seat-sharing ahead of Maharashtra assembly elections. Despite proposing a 90-90-90 arrangement, internal differences persist. The BJP-led Mahayuti alliance also faces challenges in finalizing their seat distribution.

Updated: 26-10-2024 19:21 IST
  • Country:
  • India

As the Maharashtra assembly election deadline for filing nominations approaches, Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) constituents—Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and NCP (SP)—are entangled in internal disagreements regarding seat allocation.

Despite proposing a plan to contest 85 seats each, senior Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat floated a '90-90-90' seat distribution strategy, exacerbating the alliance's predicament.

While Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut urged unity under 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas,' BJP and its allies also face seat-sharing challenges, suggesting strategic overlaps.

