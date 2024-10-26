Left Menu

Fertiliser Crisis in Madhya Pradesh: Political Allegations and Cooperative Collapse

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh accuses the BJP government in Madhya Pradesh of creating a fertiliser crisis through misguided policies and the destruction of the cooperative movement. He alleges political diversion of fertilisers to poll-bound areas, resulting in farmers facing shortages and inflated prices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 26-10-2024 20:07 IST | Created: 26-10-2024 20:07 IST
Fertiliser Crisis in Madhya Pradesh: Political Allegations and Cooperative Collapse
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Digvijaya Singh, a prominent Congress leader, levied accusations against the BJP government in Madhya Pradesh, citing ineffective policies and dismantling the cooperative movement as the root causes of a severe fertiliser shortage.

He alleged that fertilisers are being diverted to regions approaching elections for political advantages, disrupting timely access for farmers who are now forced to pay inflated prices to traders.

Singh recalled his tenure, claiming that under Congress rule, farmers received 100% of their fertilisers through cooperative societies ahead of the sowing season, avoiding such crises.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Royal Visit Highlights Commonwealth's Uneasy Past

Royal Visit Highlights Commonwealth's Uneasy Past

 Samoa
2
Escalating Tensions: Israel Strikes Back at Iran

Escalating Tensions: Israel Strikes Back at Iran

 Global
3
Israel Operation Against Iran: U.S. Notified

Israel Operation Against Iran: U.S. Notified

 United States
4
Lula's Health Scare Alters Global Summit Plans

Lula's Health Scare Alters Global Summit Plans

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024