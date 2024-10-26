Fertiliser Crisis in Madhya Pradesh: Political Allegations and Cooperative Collapse
Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh accuses the BJP government in Madhya Pradesh of creating a fertiliser crisis through misguided policies and the destruction of the cooperative movement. He alleges political diversion of fertilisers to poll-bound areas, resulting in farmers facing shortages and inflated prices.
Digvijaya Singh, a prominent Congress leader, levied accusations against the BJP government in Madhya Pradesh, citing ineffective policies and dismantling the cooperative movement as the root causes of a severe fertiliser shortage.
He alleged that fertilisers are being diverted to regions approaching elections for political advantages, disrupting timely access for farmers who are now forced to pay inflated prices to traders.
Singh recalled his tenure, claiming that under Congress rule, farmers received 100% of their fertilisers through cooperative societies ahead of the sowing season, avoiding such crises.
