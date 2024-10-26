Kerala's Plea for Central Aid Amid Crisis

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan criticized the central government on Saturday, accusing it of a deliberate delay in providing aid to the state after recent landslides in Wayanad.

Vijayan expressed disappointment that despite widespread expectations, central assistance following the Wayanad landslides had not yet been provided.

He accused both the BJP-led government and the Congress-led opposition of neglect, alleging a political agenda against Kerala even amidst disaster situations.

