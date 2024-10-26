Tejashwi Yadav Files Defamation Lawsuit Against JD(U) Leader

Tejashwi Yadav, the RJD leader and current opposition leader in the Bihar state assembly, has taken legal action against JD(U) MLC and spokesperson Neeraj Kumar. On Saturday, Yadav filed a defamation lawsuit, seeking damages amounting to Rs 12.10 crore and an unconditional public apology from Kumar.

The legal notice, measuring eight pages and penned by a Delhi-based law firm, accuses Kumar of making frivolous claims intended to damage Yadav's reputation. These accusations, discussed during an October 21 press conference, suggest Yadav was involved in a 'salary ghotala' by under-reporting his income.

Adding to the controversy, Kumar reportedly made defamatory remarks about Yadav's father, Lalu Prasad, the RJD president. Yadav stresses that without an apology and compensation within 10 days, legal proceedings will escalate in the appropriate court under the Bharatiya Nyay Samhita.

(With inputs from agencies.)