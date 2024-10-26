Left Menu

Tejashwi Yadav Files Defamation Lawsuit Against JD(U) Leader

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav has filed a defamation lawsuit against JD(U) spokesperson Neeraj Kumar, demanding Rs 12.10 crore in damages and an unconditional public apology. Yadav claims Kumar's allegations are baseless and have tarnished his political reputation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 26-10-2024 21:08 IST | Created: 26-10-2024 21:08 IST
Tejashwi Yadav Files Defamation Lawsuit Against JD(U) Leader
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Tejashwi Yadav, the RJD leader and current opposition leader in the Bihar state assembly, has taken legal action against JD(U) MLC and spokesperson Neeraj Kumar. On Saturday, Yadav filed a defamation lawsuit, seeking damages amounting to Rs 12.10 crore and an unconditional public apology from Kumar.

The legal notice, measuring eight pages and penned by a Delhi-based law firm, accuses Kumar of making frivolous claims intended to damage Yadav's reputation. These accusations, discussed during an October 21 press conference, suggest Yadav was involved in a 'salary ghotala' by under-reporting his income.

Adding to the controversy, Kumar reportedly made defamatory remarks about Yadav's father, Lalu Prasad, the RJD president. Yadav stresses that without an apology and compensation within 10 days, legal proceedings will escalate in the appropriate court under the Bharatiya Nyay Samhita.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Royal Visit Highlights Commonwealth's Uneasy Past

Royal Visit Highlights Commonwealth's Uneasy Past

 Samoa
2
Escalating Tensions: Israel Strikes Back at Iran

Escalating Tensions: Israel Strikes Back at Iran

 Global
3
Israel Operation Against Iran: U.S. Notified

Israel Operation Against Iran: U.S. Notified

 United States
4
Lula's Health Scare Alters Global Summit Plans

Lula's Health Scare Alters Global Summit Plans

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024