Vacant Posts Debate Heats Up: Himachal Pradesh Political Stir

In Himachal Pradesh, opposition leader Jai Ram Thakur criticizes Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu for abolishing vacant posts, accusing the government of misleading the public. Sukhu responds that these posts will be converted as needed. The political dispute highlights issues related to job creation and government promises.

Shimla | Updated: 26-10-2024 21:11 IST | Created: 26-10-2024 21:11 IST
Vacant Posts Debate Heats Up: Himachal Pradesh Political Stir
  • Country:
  • India

The political battle in Himachal Pradesh's Assembly intensified as Jai Ram Thakur, the opposition leader, criticized Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu for a controversial notification concerning the abolition of long-standing vacant posts.

Defending the action, Sukhu asserted these positions would not be abolished but converted into necessary roles, addressing the opposition's uninformed reactions.

Thakur accused the government of disguising cost-cutting measures by eliminating junior assistant and executive engineer roles. This is contrary to pre-election promises, he claims. Sukhu countered these points, citing plans to fill 19,000 new positions soon.

(With inputs from agencies.)

