Left Menu

Iran Reports Increased Toll in Israel's First Open Military Strike

Iran has announced that the death toll from Israel's airstrikes has risen to four, all of whom served in Iran's military air defense. The attack came in retaliation for Iran's earlier missile barrage on Israel. It marks the first open military confrontation by Israel against Iran.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Telaviv | Updated: 26-10-2024 22:09 IST | Created: 26-10-2024 22:09 IST
Iran Reports Increased Toll in Israel's First Open Military Strike
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Iran has confirmed that the death toll from Israel's airstrikes has increased to four, with all deceased serving in the country's military air defense.

The state-run IRNA news agency conveyed this information on Saturday night, though it did not specify the victims' locations within the country.

Israel launched airstrikes targeting military sites in Iran to retaliate against a recent barrage of ballistic missiles fired by Iran at Israel, marking the first time that Israel has openly attacked Iranian territory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Royal Visit Highlights Commonwealth's Uneasy Past

Royal Visit Highlights Commonwealth's Uneasy Past

 Samoa
2
Escalating Tensions: Israel Strikes Back at Iran

Escalating Tensions: Israel Strikes Back at Iran

 Global
3
Israel Operation Against Iran: U.S. Notified

Israel Operation Against Iran: U.S. Notified

 United States
4
Lula's Health Scare Alters Global Summit Plans

Lula's Health Scare Alters Global Summit Plans

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024