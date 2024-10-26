Iran Reports Increased Toll in Israel's First Open Military Strike
Iran has announced that the death toll from Israel's airstrikes has risen to four, all of whom served in Iran's military air defense. The attack came in retaliation for Iran's earlier missile barrage on Israel. It marks the first open military confrontation by Israel against Iran.
The state-run IRNA news agency conveyed this information on Saturday night, though it did not specify the victims' locations within the country.
Israel launched airstrikes targeting military sites in Iran to retaliate against a recent barrage of ballistic missiles fired by Iran at Israel, marking the first time that Israel has openly attacked Iranian territory.
