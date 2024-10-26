Iran Reports Increased Toll in Israel's First Open Military Strike

Iran has confirmed that the death toll from Israel's airstrikes has increased to four, with all deceased serving in the country's military air defense.

The state-run IRNA news agency conveyed this information on Saturday night, though it did not specify the victims' locations within the country.

Israel launched airstrikes targeting military sites in Iran to retaliate against a recent barrage of ballistic missiles fired by Iran at Israel, marking the first time that Israel has openly attacked Iranian territory.

