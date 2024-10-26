Political Storm Erupts Over Maharashtra Congress Leader's Reservation Remarks

Mumbai BJP president Ashish Shelar has called for an apology from Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole following Patole's controversial anti-reservation comments, aligning with earlier remarks by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Shelar emphasized that the Constitution, as envisioned by Baba Saheb Ambedkar, ensures reservations for marginalized communities, not the Congress.

The controversy erupted after Patole backed Gandhi's statement made in Washington, D.C., suggesting discussion about scrapping reservations once India becomes a fair and equitable nation. Shelar expressed concerns over Patole's stance, questioning its implications for communities benefiting from reservations.

The timing of this political friction comes as Maharashtra prepares for its Assembly elections, with the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance unveiling its seat-sharing plan. The elections are slated for November 20, with results for all 288 constituencies expected on November 23.

(With inputs from agencies.)