Political Storm Erupts Over Maharashtra Congress Leader's Reservation Remarks

Mumbai BJP president Ashish Shelar demands an apology from Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole for anti-reservation comments echoing Rahul Gandhi's statements. Shelar criticizes Congress for allegedly undermining Baba Saheb Ambedkar's Constitution, while Patole defends Gandhi's views. The controversy stirs tensions amid the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-10-2024 22:27 IST | Created: 26-10-2024 22:27 IST
Mumbai BJP President Ashish Shelar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai BJP president Ashish Shelar has called for an apology from Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole following Patole's controversial anti-reservation comments, aligning with earlier remarks by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Shelar emphasized that the Constitution, as envisioned by Baba Saheb Ambedkar, ensures reservations for marginalized communities, not the Congress.

The controversy erupted after Patole backed Gandhi's statement made in Washington, D.C., suggesting discussion about scrapping reservations once India becomes a fair and equitable nation. Shelar expressed concerns over Patole's stance, questioning its implications for communities benefiting from reservations.

The timing of this political friction comes as Maharashtra prepares for its Assembly elections, with the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance unveiling its seat-sharing plan. The elections are slated for November 20, with results for all 288 constituencies expected on November 23.

(With inputs from agencies.)

