Trump and Harris Make Final Push for Key Michigan Votes
In Michigan, both Donald Trump and Kamala Harris appealed to voters in the battleground state, with Trump courting Muslim voters and union workers while Harris focused on contrasting their policies on healthcare and abortion. Michelle Obama supported Harris, highlighting differing character and qualifications.
As the Michigan election looms, Donald Trump and Kamala Harris are making key appeals to the state's diverse voter base. Trump, speaking to voters outside Detroit, targeted Muslim voters and auto workers, promising peace in the Middle East and economic rejuvenation.
Meanwhile, in Kalamazoo, Harris highlighted differences between herself and Trump on issues like healthcare and abortion, after an introduction by Michelle Obama. The former first lady emphasized the contrasting personal qualifications of the candidates.
Both candidates are locked in a tight race, with recent polls showing Harris slightly ahead in Michigan. With early voting underway, both campaigns are seeking to sway undecided voters before Election Day.
(With inputs from agencies.)
