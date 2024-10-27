Left Menu

Trump Courts Muslim Voters as Michelle Obama Rallies for Harris

In Michigan, Trump and Harris campaign to win over Muslim voters and others concerned about Israel and the auto industry's future. Trump promises peace and economic revival, while Obama supports Harris focusing on healthcare and women's rights. The race remains tight with early voting underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-10-2024 05:17 IST | Created: 27-10-2024 05:17 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Republican Donald Trump made a strategic appeal to Muslim voters in Michigan on Saturday, as Michelle Obama rallied support for Kamala Harris in a parallel Democratic gathering in the vital battleground state. Both politicians are targeting key voter groups in Michigan, including Arab Americans and union workers apprehensive about Gaza and the future of the auto industry.

At a rally near Detroit, Trump argued for Muslim voter support by pledging peace in the Middle East and promising to reverse economic decline in the Detroit area. Despite backing Israel, he gains traction among some Muslims discontent with the current administration's policies.

In Kalamazoo, Michelle Obama passionately endorsed Harris by scrutinizing Trump's record, emphasizing women's health and tax issues, and addressing the double standards faced by Harris. Early voting in Michigan, crucial alongside Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, shows a fiercely competitive race with Harris narrowly leading Trump in recent polls.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

