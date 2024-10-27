Left Menu

Political Turmoil in Bangladesh: Hasina's Legal Battles Unfold

A Bangladesh court mandates the police to provide a report on a murder case involving former premier Sheikh Hasina and 23 others by November 28. The case addresses the death of a student during protests against Hasina's government, with significant political figures implicated.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhaka | Updated: 27-10-2024 12:09 IST | Created: 27-10-2024 12:09 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

A Bangladesh court has ordered the police to submit an investigation report by November 28 pertaining to a murder case against former prime minister Sheikh Hasina and 23 others, several media outlets disclosed on Saturday.

The case, related to the death of an 18-year-old student in Mirpur, Dhaka, during student protests against a job quota system, highlights the turbulent end of Hasina's Awami League government. The unrest culminated in Hasina fleeing to India amid accusations of human rights violations.

A Dhaka court officially demanded the report submission following the victim's brother alleging the accused, including top political figures, were involved in inciting the violence. Additionally, Hasina faces a host of other charges, including murder and crimes against humanity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

