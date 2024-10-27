Jaishankar Champions 'Viksit Maharashtra' for India's Progress

As the Maharashtra assembly elections approach, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar emphasized the integral role of a 'Viksit Maharashtra' in achieving a 'Viksit Bharat.' Speaking in Mumbai, Jaishankar noted Maharashtra's longstanding contribution to national development and highlighted the swift progress during the Modi government's third term.

Jaishankar expressed hopes for the success of the 'double-engine government' in Maharashtra, akin to successes in other regions. He underscored India's leadership in counter-terrorism, describing Mumbai as an emblem of counter-terrorism for the country and globally. India's firm stance against terrorism was evident when it led significant UNSC efforts from a hotel attacked in Mumbai.

The minister lauded the Modi administration's effective management of border security and regional instability, citing diplomatic efforts in the Russia-Ukraine conflict. Set for November 20, the Maharashtra assembly election is a crucial event with BJP aiming to repeat or improve past successes against competing parties.

(With inputs from agencies.)