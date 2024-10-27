In a decisive parliamentary election, Georgia's ruling party, Georgian Dream, clinched over 54% of the vote, according to the electoral commission's tally of more than 99% of precincts. This outcome deals a significant blow to pro-Western factions in the country.

ISFED, a local election monitoring group, reported instances of voter intimidation, ballot-stuffing, and bribery, though they observed no major irregularities in vote counting. In contrast, Georgian Dream and the electoral commission lauded the election's fairness but have yet to respond to these allegations.

Opposition groups refuse to acknowledge the results, terming it a 'constitutional coup.' Meanwhile, Georgian Dream's founder, Bidzina Ivanishvili, celebrated the victory as a testament to his people's resilience despite criticisms from the EU over authoritarian practices.

