Georgian Dream's Dominant Victory: A Political Shift?

In a recent parliamentary election, the Georgian Dream party secured over 54% of the vote, stirring controversy and claims of electoral violations. The outcome represents a setback for pro-EU factions, while the ruling party celebrates its continued success amidst allegations of authoritarianism and outside influence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-10-2024 15:05 IST | Created: 27-10-2024 15:05 IST
In a decisive parliamentary election, Georgia's ruling party, Georgian Dream, clinched over 54% of the vote, according to the electoral commission's tally of more than 99% of precincts. This outcome deals a significant blow to pro-Western factions in the country.

ISFED, a local election monitoring group, reported instances of voter intimidation, ballot-stuffing, and bribery, though they observed no major irregularities in vote counting. In contrast, Georgian Dream and the electoral commission lauded the election's fairness but have yet to respond to these allegations.

Opposition groups refuse to acknowledge the results, terming it a 'constitutional coup.' Meanwhile, Georgian Dream's founder, Bidzina Ivanishvili, celebrated the victory as a testament to his people's resilience despite criticisms from the EU over authoritarian practices.

