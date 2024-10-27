Trump's Tangential Campaign: A Rock 'n' Roll Nostalgia Tour

Donald Trump's third U.S. presidential campaign is nearing its climax, and the former president's rallies are taking on a theatrical tone. Instead of honing a concise message, Trump veers into tangents, discussing topics as varied as hydrogen-powered cars and Elon Musk's rocket landing.

While aides frame these events as economy-centered, Trump's unscripted style often resembles an entertainer on a nostalgia tour rather than a focused political campaign. This has given Democratic rival Kamala Harris fodder to label him as "unstable," highlighting his erratic comments as signs of unsuitability for the presidency.

Despite these potential downsides, Trump's approach continues to galvanize his base. However, his indulgent anecdotes and reluctance to stay on message in battleground states might hinder efforts to widen his appeal beyond his core supporters.

