Bhagwant Mann's Vision: Empowering Women and Uplifting Punjab

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has made a significant announcement, pledging to provide women with Rs 1,100 monthly, a leap from AAP's earlier promise of Rs 1,000. This move was highlighted during a campaign event for AAP candidate Ishank Chabbewal in the Chabbewal constituency.

With a large turnout of women at the rally, Mann reiterated his government's commitment to addressing their needs, noting the provision of free electricity, improved public services like schools and hospitals, and a reduction in road deaths. The CM emphasized AAP's vision of a better future for Punjab's citizens.

Mann also took the opportunity to criticize the Congress and SAD, highlighting perceived failures of past governance. He praised Ishank Chabbewal, encouraging voters to support a candidate experienced in local issues and committed to progress. Meanwhile, the SAD faces internal challenges, further emphasized by Mann's pointed remarks about their current predicaments.

