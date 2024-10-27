Bhagwant Mann's Vision: Empowering Women and Uplifting Punjab
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann announced his mission to provide Rs 1,100 monthly to women, aligning with AAP's election promise. Campaigning for bypoll candidate Ishank Chabbewal, Mann lauded AAP's achievements, critiqued opposition parties, and emphasized AAP's commitment to education, healthcare, and job creation in Punjab.
- Country:
- India
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has made a significant announcement, pledging to provide women with Rs 1,100 monthly, a leap from AAP's earlier promise of Rs 1,000. This move was highlighted during a campaign event for AAP candidate Ishank Chabbewal in the Chabbewal constituency.
With a large turnout of women at the rally, Mann reiterated his government's commitment to addressing their needs, noting the provision of free electricity, improved public services like schools and hospitals, and a reduction in road deaths. The CM emphasized AAP's vision of a better future for Punjab's citizens.
Mann also took the opportunity to criticize the Congress and SAD, highlighting perceived failures of past governance. He praised Ishank Chabbewal, encouraging voters to support a candidate experienced in local issues and committed to progress. Meanwhile, the SAD faces internal challenges, further emphasized by Mann's pointed remarks about their current predicaments.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Congress & Samajwadi Party: Strategic Talks for UP Bypolls Amid Alliance Dynamics
Assam BJP Strategizes for Upcoming Bypolls
Rajasthan BJP Gears Up for Crucial Bypolls: Strategies and Challenges
High-Stakes Bypolls in Uttar Pradesh: Political Tensions Rise as Milkipur Hold-Up Sparks Controversy
Madhya Pradesh Bypolls: A New Political Landscape