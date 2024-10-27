Uzbekistan voters are participating in a parliamentary election amidst criticism that the event lacks genuine opposition to the country's authoritarian president. As the Central Asian nation undergoes this election cycle, questions loom over the degree of political diversity available to the electorate.

President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, who has led Uzbekistan since 2016, maintains control by spearheading changes while gaining public support. His administration boasts political and economic reforms designed to soften the previous administration's harsh policies. However, his leadership remains under scrutiny, particularly following a significant constitutional referendum that could prolong his tenure until 2037.

The elections follow a newly implemented mixed electoral system, but all candidates hail from the five officially recognized political parties that share support for Mirziyoyev, raising questions about the election's transparency. Early voter turnout figures suggest over 47% participation, surpassing the threshold required for election legitimacy.

