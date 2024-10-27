Left Menu

Hemant Soren's Ally Predicts Confident Win in Jharkhand

Confident of re-election, a Congress candidate in Jharkhand asserts the return of Hemant Soren's government. With substantial support for JMM's impactful initiatives and strategic alliances, the Congress remains hopeful. The state elections are scheduled for November, featuring significant voter participation to decide among 81 constituencies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-10-2024 21:01 IST | Created: 27-10-2024 21:01 IST
Congress leader Jaleshwar Mahato (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Confidently projecting the return of Hemant Soren's administration, a Congress candidate from the Baghmara Assembly constituency voiced optimism on Sunday. As part of the ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) alliance, Congress is actively engaged in the assembly elections alongside its partner, amid notable public backing.

The candidate emphasized the grassroots support and voter confidence in JMM's impactful decisions, showcased by the visible support among women voters. This optimism comes ahead of the Jharkhand elections slated on November 13 and 20, following the release of JMM's fifth list of candidates.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren is set to contest from Barhait, while his wife, sitting MLA Kalpana Soren, will stand from Gandey. With 2.60 crore eligible voters, Jharkhand's elections will occur in two phases across 81 constituencies, determining the future political landscape against the backdrop of a strong UPA showing in 2019.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

