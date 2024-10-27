Clash of Titans: Mumbai's High-Voltage Worli Battle

Left Menu

The Shiv Sena, led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, has stirred a high-profile contest in Mumbai's Worli by nominating Rajya Sabha's Milind Deora against Aaditya Thackeray. Deora, a former Congress leader, joins other high-profile candidates named by the party for the upcoming Maharashtra assembly elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 27-10-2024 21:55 IST | Created: 27-10-2024 21:55 IST
The Shiv Sena, under the leadership of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, has set the stage for a heated contest in Mumbai's Worli constituency. The party has nominated Rajya Sabha member Milind Deora to run against Aaditya Thackeray, the Shiv Sena (UBT) nominee and son of former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

Milind Deora, who was previously affiliated with the Congress party and served as a Union minister, recently joined the Shiv Sena before the Lok Sabha elections. His nomination is seen as a strategic move by Shinde, making the Worli seat a focal point in the upcoming assembly polls.

The Shiv Sena has also announced its candidates for other key seats across Maharashtra, further indicating a robust election strategy. With elections set for November 20 and results to be announced on November 23, the political landscape is poised for dramatic shifts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

