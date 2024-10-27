Clash of Titans: Mumbai's High-Voltage Worli Battle
The Shiv Sena, led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, has stirred a high-profile contest in Mumbai's Worli by nominating Rajya Sabha's Milind Deora against Aaditya Thackeray. Deora, a former Congress leader, joins other high-profile candidates named by the party for the upcoming Maharashtra assembly elections.
Milind Deora, who was previously affiliated with the Congress party and served as a Union minister, recently joined the Shiv Sena before the Lok Sabha elections. His nomination is seen as a strategic move by Shinde, making the Worli seat a focal point in the upcoming assembly polls.
The Shiv Sena has also announced its candidates for other key seats across Maharashtra, further indicating a robust election strategy. With elections set for November 20 and results to be announced on November 23, the political landscape is poised for dramatic shifts.
