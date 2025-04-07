Left Menu

BJD Rajya Sabha MP Demands Clarity Amid Waqf Bill Confusion

BJD MP Muzibulla Khan demanded action against fellow party member Sasmit Patra for altering the party's stance on the Waqf Bill in the Rajya Sabha. Khan accused Patra of misleading the party and public. BJD President Naveen Patnaik assured Khan that the issue would be resolved shortly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 07-04-2025 16:45 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 16:45 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Biju Janata Dal Rajya Sabha MP Muzibulla Khan has called for action against Sasmit Patra, leader of the party in the Upper House, accusing him of reversing the party's official decision to oppose the Waqf Bill.

Khan met with BJD President Naveen Patnaik, expressing concerns over Patra's actions, which allegedly led to confusion among MPs and the potential alignment with BJP stances. Khan highlighted being left out of crucial decision changes.

Patnaik assured Khan that the matter would be addressed, with the party aiming to clear the air on its position. Allegations of double standards could potentially impact the party's secular image amid a sensitive issue like the Waqf Bill.

(With inputs from agencies.)

