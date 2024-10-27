Left Menu

G Kishan Reddy Demands Transparency on Telangana's Finances

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy challenges the Congress-led government in Telangana to release a white paper on the state's financial status. He criticizes past administrations for alleged corruption and unmet electoral promises, questioning how new promises will be funded and implemented effectively.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-10-2024 23:59 IST | Created: 27-10-2024 23:59 IST
G Kishan Reddy Demands Transparency on Telangana's Finances
G Kishan Reddy, Union Minister and Telangana BJP President. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister and Telangana BJP President G Kishan Reddy on Sunday called on the Congress government to disclose a white paper detailing Telangana's financial status. Reddy articulated that at the time of its formation in 2014, the state's budget was surplus, promising swift development. However, he alleged that subsequent administrations led by the Bharatiya Rashtra Samithi (BRS) engaged in corruption, exploiting public resources for vote bank politics while failing to implement key welfare schemes effectively.

Reddy accused the BRS of borrowing heavily from various institutions without improving the economic situation. He highlighted issues such as unpaid contractors for development projects, unpaid scholarship funds for low-income students, and unpaid health insurance dues to hospitals.

In addressing the Congress's electoral pledges from the last Vidhan Sabha polls, he pointed out that although the party offered six guarantees, along with 400 additional promises—including financial aid to farmers, tenant farmers, agricultural laborers, women, unemployed youth, and providing bikes to schoolgirls—none have been fulfilled. As it stands, he urged the Congress to clarify how they plan to implement these commitments, questioning their financial strategy. Reddy's demands come amid allegations that Telangana's leadership, which includes CM Revanth Reddy, opposition leader Rahul Gandhi, and Sonia Gandhi, has betrayed the state's citizens.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concerns

Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concern...

 Indonesia
2
Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

 Global
3
Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

 Global
4
China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024