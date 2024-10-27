G Kishan Reddy Demands Transparency on Telangana's Finances

Union Minister and Telangana BJP President G Kishan Reddy on Sunday called on the Congress government to disclose a white paper detailing Telangana's financial status. Reddy articulated that at the time of its formation in 2014, the state's budget was surplus, promising swift development. However, he alleged that subsequent administrations led by the Bharatiya Rashtra Samithi (BRS) engaged in corruption, exploiting public resources for vote bank politics while failing to implement key welfare schemes effectively.

Reddy accused the BRS of borrowing heavily from various institutions without improving the economic situation. He highlighted issues such as unpaid contractors for development projects, unpaid scholarship funds for low-income students, and unpaid health insurance dues to hospitals.

In addressing the Congress's electoral pledges from the last Vidhan Sabha polls, he pointed out that although the party offered six guarantees, along with 400 additional promises—including financial aid to farmers, tenant farmers, agricultural laborers, women, unemployed youth, and providing bikes to schoolgirls—none have been fulfilled. As it stands, he urged the Congress to clarify how they plan to implement these commitments, questioning their financial strategy. Reddy's demands come amid allegations that Telangana's leadership, which includes CM Revanth Reddy, opposition leader Rahul Gandhi, and Sonia Gandhi, has betrayed the state's citizens.

(With inputs from agencies.)