Lithuania's voters have spoken, with ballot counting underway in a closely watched parliamentary election centered around economic hardships and regional security threats. Early results place the opposition Social Democrats in a commanding position following the initial voting phase, raising prospects of a political shift.

With 20% of the popular vote, the Social Democrats outpaced the ruling Homeland Union's 18%, positioning the left-leaning party to potentially lead Lithuania. Should they succeed in forming a governing coalition, the party is expected to sustain the nation's robust defense budget and vigilant policies towards Russia.

Voter turnout reflects increased engagement, with over 41% of the electorate participating, due in part to rising inflation and social inequities under the existing government. As coalition talks commence, a focus on wealth redistribution and enhanced healthcare funding emerges alongside national security priorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)