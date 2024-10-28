Left Menu

Social Democrats Poised for Victory in Lithuanian Election Amid Security Concerns

Lithuania's parliamentary election, influenced by economic and security concerns, shows the opposition Social Democrats leading after the first round. Economic issues, national security, and diplomatic stances against Russia are key factors. The Social Democrats aim to form a coalition government, maintain defense spending, and address economic inequality.

Updated: 28-10-2024 00:24 IST
Lithuania's voters have spoken, with ballot counting underway in a closely watched parliamentary election centered around economic hardships and regional security threats. Early results place the opposition Social Democrats in a commanding position following the initial voting phase, raising prospects of a political shift.

With 20% of the popular vote, the Social Democrats outpaced the ruling Homeland Union's 18%, positioning the left-leaning party to potentially lead Lithuania. Should they succeed in forming a governing coalition, the party is expected to sustain the nation's robust defense budget and vigilant policies towards Russia.

Voter turnout reflects increased engagement, with over 41% of the electorate participating, due in part to rising inflation and social inequities under the existing government. As coalition talks commence, a focus on wealth redistribution and enhanced healthcare funding emerges alongside national security priorities.

